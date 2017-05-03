In the closing moments of today's NJPW Wrestling Dontaku event, Kenny Omega helped fellow Bullet Club member, Bad Luck Fale, to the back after losing in the main event to IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kazuchika Okada. In an uncommon move, the champion picked his next challenger, demanding Kenny Omega come back to the ring.

The two had quick stare down with Okada raising the title over his head. Fans will remember Omega and Okada's classic encounter at this year's Wrestle Kingdom, where Okada was able to retain his title. It received numerous mentions as a "Match of the Year" candidate.

The upcoming rematch will be on NJPW's Dominion show (typically, considered the company's second biggest show of the year) on June 11, which can been seen on NJPW World (about $9 to sign-up).

A post shared by NJPW?official? (@njpw1972) on May 3, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

