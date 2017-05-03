In the closing moments of today's NJPW Wrestling Dontaku event, Kenny Omega helped fellow Bullet Club member, Bad Luck Fale, to the back after losing in the main event to IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kazuchika Okada. In an uncommon move, the champion picked his next challenger, demanding Kenny Omega come back to the ring.
The upcoming rematch will be on NJPW's Dominion show (typically, considered the company's second biggest show of the year) on June 11, which can been seen on NJPW World (about $9 to sign-up).
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.