- CBS Sports has an article here about Braun Strowman's father, Rick Scherr, and his softball career. It was noted that he count "possibly the greatest slow-pitch softball player of all-time" and is estimated to have hit over 1,800 home runs.

- Baron Corbin's storyline one-week WWE suspension ends today. Corbin missed two shows during the suspension: Monday's SmackDown live event in Stockton, CA and Tuesday's SmackDown Live in Fresno.

- UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will be Edge & Christian's guest on their podcast, E&C's Pod of Awesomeness, this Friday.

