Welcome to the WrestlingINC.com Live Viewing Party for WWE NXT. In tonight's episode, we will see the second part to "Who is Roderick Strong?" and Hideo Itami returns to action!

Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Killian Dain vs. Danny Burch

- We kick things off with only part of Sanity coming out, Killian Dain (with Eric Young) will take on Danny Burch in singles competition. Dain immediately jumps on Burch, but Burch tries to hold him back with some strikes. That doesn't last long as Dain wails away on on Burch's chest, followed up by a big senton. Burch is already in a bad state, slow to get up from the powerful big man. Burch recovers with a headbutt, but again Dain keeps him at bay. Burch up on his shoulders, Ulster Plantation for the 1-2-3.

Winner via Pinfall: Killian Dain

- Shot from earlier in the day with Hideo Itami showing up for NXT.

- Video package for Patrick Clark known as the "Velveteen Dream." A lot of purple fog in that one as we mainly see Clark's silhouette.

Heavy Machinery vs. Ricardo Watts & Hector Kunsman

Heavy Machinery go to work quickly with a number of double team moves, including a double splash into their opponent's head. Kunsman gets sent to the moon with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. More massive double splashing down to the mat as both Kunsman and Watts are pinned at the same time. The definition of a squash match.

Winner via Pinfall: Heavy Machinery

- After the match, promo by Heavy Machinery, "We love having a good time!" They talk about steaks/weights and are tired of appetizers. They want a "feast" and call out The Authors of Pain. "We're real hungry and it's time we ate!"

- Backstage, Bobby Roode is talking with Kona Reeves before his match against Hideo Itami.

- Backstage, Kayla Braxton is with with DIY. They talk about Heavy Machinery's size and about how they are due for a rematch against Authors of Pain. Ciampa lets Heavy Machinery know they appreciate the competition, but the line starts behind #DIY.

Kona Reeves vs. Hideo Itami

Reeves out first, Itami out next to a nice pop from the crowd. Before the bells rings, Kona jumps all over Hideo. With Hideo a bit out of it, Reeves lands a big strikes to keep his opponent grounded. Crowd support fully behind Itami in this one. Hideo gets tired of Reeves' disrespect and slaps him right in the face, followed by a ton of huge kicks. Dropkick in the corner, Hideo instantly goes for the GTS and gets the victory.

Winner via Pinfall: Hideo Itami

- #1 Contender Battle Royal for the NXT Women's Championship is up later tonight

- Video package of Drew McIntyre showing old clips of when Vince called him "The Chosen One" and then his recent return to NXT, followed up by recent match highlights.

- Video package of Roderick Strong, who talks about his fiance and how he will be a Dad soon. They show him at home, putting together a bunch of baby items. Clips are shown from his early days in IPW Hardcore Wrestling. He talks about how indie wrestling is needed to help get wrestlers prepared for the next level. Talks about the process to get into NXT and parts of his Performance Center tryout are shown. Strong talks about how it's not just about being a good wrestler, and that more is needed. Talks about ROH days and how WWE gave him a call when it was his time and he said yes to the opportunity. "I want to put NXT on my back, that's what I do, I'm a workhorse." Strong tears up as he thinks about his younger days and not being afraid. His baby was born on April 24 and that he's doing all of this for his family.

- Backstage, William Regal says about Strong, "That's quite a story, isn't it?" while Bobby Roode stares at his phone, not paying attention. Roode tells Regal signing him was Regal's greatest accomplishment, yet. He continues that Regal needs to protect him, as an investment, especially with Itami running around now. Regal then announces Itami will take on Strong next week and the winner of that match will take on Roode at NXT TakeOver: Chicago. In comes Strong, and the two Superstars stare at each other before Roode heads out.

#1 Contender Women's Battle Royal

- Out to the ring, in order: Lacey Evans, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, and Nikki Cross before heading to commercial.

- Video package showing Aleister Black will be in action next week.

- Back to the Battle Royal, we're still doing entrances with Liv Morgan heading out with several other women already in the ring. Out next is Ruby Riot, then Ember Moon. Things kick off with Victoria Gonzalez trying to send Peyton and Billie out first. Pretty much everyone pairs off as they attempt to toss each other out of the ring. Not much going on as nobody can really throw anyone out, plenty of stomping and strikes in all corners of the ring early on.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.