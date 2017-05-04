Thanks to Toni for the following WWE live event results from Wednesday's show in Rome, Italy:

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Austin Aries

* Heath Slater, Rhyno, Goldust and R-Truth defeated Titus O'Neil, Bo Dallas, Curt Hawkins and Curtis Axel

* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman in a Street Fight. Reigns had his shoulder taped up and they sold the injuries from RAW. Reigns hit a Superman punch and a spear into a table for the win

* Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Nia Jax, Emma and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz with Maryse

* Finn Balor and Seth Rollins defeated Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt

