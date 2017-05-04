- We must wait through another weekend before UFC 211, but the event promises to deliver. Two titles will be on the line, including the heavyweight championship in the main event between Stipe Miocic and Junior dos Santos.

This is a rematch of a 2014 bout won by dos Santos, a former UFC champion himself. The two will face off once more in Dallas on pay-per-view. In the co-main event, UFC Women's Strawweight Champion Joanna J?drzejczyk will defend her title against Jéssica Andrade. You can check out a promo for the event in the video above.

- The UFC will crown another champion, as the promotion announced the creation of a female flyweight division. The Ultimate Fighter 26 will serve as the basis for the move, with the winner of the tournament being crowned the first-ever 125-pound female champion.

Previously, the UFC used TUF to crown the inaugural strawweight champion, as Carla Esparza came out on top with a win over Rose Namajunas.

The Ultimate Fighter 26 will film this July and air later this year. Tryouts will be open to all fighters with at least three bouts and a winning record to their resume, including any current UFC fighter capable of making weight.

- The lineup for UFC 213 is quickly coming together, as three key bouts were made officially recently. The card takes place July 8 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and already includes bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt defending his title against former champion T.J. Dillashaw.

Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum will meet Alistair Overeem for a third time. Werdum won the first encounter with Overeem, while "The Reem" took the second.

Also, former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler takes on Donald Cerrone and ex-UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis meets Jim Miller.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.