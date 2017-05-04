- Above, Nikki Bella and her makeup artist, Eileen, give tips on how to do a winged eyeliner. Nikki is currently off WWE TV as she's taking some time away to heal up.

- Today, WWE Referee Scott Armstrong turns 55, Ryan Shamrock turns 38, and Mr. Fuji would have turned 83.

- After finishing up his run with WWE, Goldberg is back to Muay Thai training. Here he's working with former WCW Wrestler, Ernest "The Cat" Miller. Miller wrestled in WCW between 1997 and 2001, afterwards he worked for the WWE between 2002 and 2004.

