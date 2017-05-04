- Above, in celebration of "May the Forth Be With You" Day, WWE posted a clip of when Booker T met "Darth Goldust." Initially, Booker was not interested in the act, but once handed a lightsaber, he quickly got into the fun.

- WWE also posted what their Superstars would look like if they were wielding a lightsaber from Star Wars. The gallery includes: Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, Ric Flair, The Undertaker, The Rock, and Triple H.

- With the WWE currently touring overseas, Matt Hardy took a photo while at the Coliseum in Rome.

"Inside the most ICONIC Coliseum in the world. And we're both somewhat #BROKEN."

