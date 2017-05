- Above is a video preview for tonight's Impact Wrestling episode.

- Matches announced for tonight include Matt Sydal vs. Eddie Edwards and Sienna vs. GFW Women's Champion Sienna. Impact has also announced that Ethan Carter III will be in action.

- John "Big" Gaburick was at the Impact Wrestling offices in Nashville recently, his first visit since the new regime took over with Anthem, according to PWInsider. Gaburick is now working as somewhat of a consultant for the company.

