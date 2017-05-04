- WWE posted this video of The Miz and Maryse at the Colosseum in Rome yesterday. WWE kicked off their international tour with a show in Rome last night, which saw Miz lose to WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose.
- As seen below, American Alpha and SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi visited the Glasgow Children's Hospital earlier today. The blue brand is in Scotland to kick off their part of the tour.
@WWEGable, @NaomiWWE, and @JasonJordanJJ had a tremendous day @GCH_Charity in Glasgow! #WWEGlasgow pic.twitter.com/mB26hhcivT— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) May 4, 2017
