- Reality of Wrestling's next "Kids Camp" session hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will take place during the week of June 5th in Texas City, TX. Above is a promo for the event with comments from Sharmell and footage from the first session.

- Below is the synopsis for next week's Total Divas season 6 finale:

"The Superstars take New York by storm during Summerslam week; Nicole comes to terms with not being able to make the comeback of her dreams; Summer Slam gets thrown into disarray when Eva becomes suspended days before the event."

- WWE Superstars visited the Ducati Motor factory and museum earlier today in Italy. Below are photos from Cesaro and Bayley:

Good times visiting the @DucatiMotor factory ???? SuperSport on the left (strong new nickname contender) & OG Scrambler on the right (classic) pic.twitter.com/I17LXX6YQQ — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) May 4, 2017

