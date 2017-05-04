- Check out this recent video of Bayley buying a bunch of chocolate bars with her and Sasha Banks on the packaging.

WWE stock did not take a major hit today after the First Quarter 2017 financials were reported. We have full details on the report at this link with comments from Vince McMahon. Stock was down 4.81% today, closing at $19.79 per share. Today's high was $20.48 and the low was $19.75.

- WWE's "Bring It To The Table" will now be a monthly series on the WWE Network, according to PWInsider. The next episode will premiere after Monday's RAW goes off the air with Peter Rosenberg, Corey Graves and JBL discussing the recent "House of Horrors" match at WWE Payback between Bray Wyatt and WWE Champion Randy Orton. It appears Paul Heyman will not be returning to the series.

