- Above is the full match between Kane and The Big Show from Backlash in 2006. The match ended in a No Contest when "Voices" distracted Kane from continuing the match, Big Show hit him in the head with a chair to stop them and left the ring.

ran an article on how Atlanta Falcons first round pick, Takkarist McKinley, found inspiration growing up through watching Booker T with his late Grandmother. Booker T has connected with the NFL Rookie on Twitter and when asked by WWE about McKinley's story:

"I was that kid once upon a time, looking for inspiration on how to navigate my way through life. Muhammad Ali was my inspiration. From the beginning, I knew I had the chance to be in that position, because there were a lot of kids of color in those neighborhoods watching that could draw strength and inspiration. I knew it, but to see it play out with a young man living his dream that watched me with his grandmother, staying out of trouble, perhaps due to me telling my story and not wanting to follow in those footsteps, is awesome."

- Batista hung out with SmackDown Commissioner, Shane McMahon, at the New York City screening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2. The film will be released on May 5.

Awesome time hanging with my boy Shane-O-Mac @shanemcmahonwwe and love my time pal @shawnperine #guardiansofthegalaxyvol2 NYC screening sponsored by @muscle_and_fitness and @mensfitnessmag which @prattprattpratt and I are featured on the covers. Thanks to everyone who attended and supported.. #dreamchaser A post shared by David Bautista (@davebautista) on May 4, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

