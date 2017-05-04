Source: Sportskeeda

Sportskeeda recently caught up with Impact Wrestling announcer Josh Mathews. Below are some of the highlights from the interview:

"Here there's a little more freedom, a little more leeway, a little more opportunity. The potential for growth is so much more. WWE is a well-oiled machine that's been around for so many years. We're about half their age when you look at the 15th Anniversary of Slammiversary taking place on Sunday, July 2nd. So, we're not trying to replicate them but do our thing in the same sort of entertainment world."

India as a market:

"India is super important to Impact Wrestling. I don't know if I can say it any differently. It's super important. We love being on Sony Six and love building the relationship and love our tremendous fan base there."

Impact coping with losing some big stars:

"You know, the wrestling business has always been…I won't say a revolving door…there's loyalties and things like that but…it's just the way this business goes. You don't stay in one place forever. Guys are going to test the waters at other places and see how that feels. Others are going to come and test the waters here, and that's one of the most exciting things about being in the business that you have those opportunities."

See Also Josh Mathews On Why He's Not Interested In Returning To WWE

Mathews also spoke about being the self-proclaimed GOAT, his time at WWE, teaming with Scott Steiner, ratings, The Hardys and more. Read the full interview here.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.