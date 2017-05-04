- Above, Nikki Bella gives a behind-the-scenes look at her Life & Style magazine photo shoot that was done right in her walk-in closet.

- As noted, WWE has been celebrating "Star Wars Day" today and have put together an article on Star Wars characters reimagined as WWE Superstars. Chewbacca was renamed "The Big Chew" and looked a lot like Braun Strowman.

When @starwars characters are reimagined as Superstars, there's only one thing left to say... #MayThe4thBeWithYou! Illustrations by @paidesign. A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on May 4, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

- WWE is currently overseas touring Europe and at last night's live event in Rome, Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Nia Jax, Emma and Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. After the match, Sasha Banks tried really hard to get Alexa's title, but was held back by the referee and Bayley. Alexa hustled over and took her title before heading to the back.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.