Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

For those who missed it, the finish to Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at WWE Payback last Sunday saw Aries win via disqualification when Neville tossed the referee by his shirt.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Neville was originally scheduled to defeat Aries but the decision was changed at the last minute.

No word yet on exactly why the finish was changed but it's likely because it would be better for their long-term program if Neville hadn't defeated Aries twice in a row. Neville just retained over Aries on the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show last month.

This has not been announced yet but another Aries vs. Neville title match, perhaps with a stipulation, will likely take place at the June 4th Extreme Rules pay-per-view from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. WWE has also teased that TJP (TJ Perkins) is close to earning another title shot, setting up a possible Triple Threat.

