Thanks to Jordan Gregg for the following WWE live event results from Thursday's show in Glasgow, Scotland:
* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi retained over Carmella, Becky Lynch, Natalya and Charlotte Flair
* Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over American Alpha
* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler
* Wolfgang, Trent Seven and WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate defeated Pete Dunne, Tyson T-Bone and Joseph Conners
* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens retained over Sami Zayn
* WWE Champion Randy Orton retained over Jinder Mahal and AJ Styles with a RKO on Jinder
