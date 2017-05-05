Thanks to Jordan Gregg for the following WWE live event results from Thursday's show in Glasgow, Scotland:

* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi retained over Carmella, Becky Lynch, Natalya and Charlotte Flair

* Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over American Alpha

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

* Wolfgang, Trent Seven and WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate defeated Pete Dunne, Tyson T-Bone and Joseph Conners

* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens retained over Sami Zayn

* WWE Champion Randy Orton retained over Jinder Mahal and AJ Styles with a RKO on Jinder

