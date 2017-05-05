- Last night's Impact Wrestling episode saw Sienna defeat Christina Von Eerie to become the new GFW Women's Champion. As noted, GFW and Impact officially merged a few weeks back. You can see videos of the new champion above and below.

- There was a really bad argument between Paige and Alberto El Patron at the recent set of Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando, but away from the arena, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Everything was said to be fine the next day.

Alberto may have been in a bad mood as he wrote the following Instagram post from backstage:

After 1 hour of sleep, jet lag and nearly missing the flight.. I made it to @impactwrestling I couldn't be happier. They treat everyone so well.. that's what a real company does. They take care of everyone. Talent, behind the scenes etc that help their company grow bigger.. now it's time to get to work and kick some traseros 20 different ways! #sisisi

Llegando a la chamba a mi nueva casa, un lugar que le da su lugar a todo su talento para seguir creciendo y llevar esta empresa a la cima de la #luchalibre

