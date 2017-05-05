Source: WWE

WWE spoke with one of their upcoming talents in NXT, Lacey Evans, on a number of topics in and outside of pro wrestling. Here are some of the highlights:

"Because I want to be famous. And not for the reasons most would. I want a voice. I want people to know who I am and hear my story. I want people to see me get in the ring and give it everything I have, even though I come from a broken home. I want my siblings to know that I push myself the way I have always tried to push them. I want to show the world that it doesn't matter where you come from; you can become anything you set your mind to, even when the cards are stacked against you. My dad always wanted to be a wrestler, but he never imagined he could, so he just did what he knew, which was construction and drugs. Because he settled for the life he lived and eventually overdosed two years ago before I could even tell him the news that I signed with WWE. Because it's my chance to make a difference in the world on a large scale and help motivate the ones who doubt themselves and want to give up."

Her first match:

"I knew a staff sergeant in the Marine Corps who was also an independent wrestler, so one Saturday I decided to attend one of the shows. After the show, I expressed an interest to the staff sergeant about stepping inside the ring myself. The next week, he worked with me every day at the military base gym, training me just enough to compete in a match on the next show, which was the following Saturday. It took one match against a 250-pound opponent in front of a crowd of 40 people that made me fall in love with wrestling. I continued to train in the sport, watched videos, practiced promos in front of my daughter and poor husband every chance I got and wrestled every weekend with American Premier Wrestling in Statesboro, Ga., up until the day of my WWE tryout."

Training with the WWE:

"Amazing! (The trainers) really push you to do your best. They are always there for anything you need, but for the most part, they expect you to take the initiative and I love that about this company. It is different from the life I've lived because everything in the Performance Center is top-notch. The medical care, gear, training equipment and facility are the best in the world. I came from a background where I had to share everything with seven other siblings. From hand-me-downs to sleeping in tents, we had to make what we had work. With WWE, they give you everything you need to perform at your best."

