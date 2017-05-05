- Above, is a video on "7 Submission Holds You Don't Remember." The list includes: Brock Lesnar's Brock-Lock, Batista's Batista Bite, Goldberg's Rolling Knee-Bar, Triple H's Inverted Indian Death Lock, Randy Orton's Inverted Boston Crab, Kane's Claw Hold, and Daniel Bryan's Cattle Mutilation.
"I think nobody is expecting early '90s Sting at this point. I think everybody wants the Crow Sting anyway. That's the one most fans will remember. It was more of a worldwide deal at that point. Surfer Sting was a worldwide thing, but it wasn't as globally strong. I don't have enough hair on my head to grow a flat top anymore."
- As noted previously, Ronda Rousey sent out congratulations to Roderick Strong and his wife, MMA Fighter, Marina Shafir, on having a baby boy. Rousey also retweeted out the second part of "Who is Roderick Strong?", which aired on this week's episode of NXT.
Who is @roderickstrong ? part 2https://t.co/CGXzneQOso— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) May 4, 2017
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.