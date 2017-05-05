- Cathy Kelley takes a look at the WWE Universe's response to Chris Jericho's hiatus from the WWE and they already want him to return. After losing his U.S. title and getting completely destroyed by Kevin Owens on this week's episode of SmackDown, Jericho is headed out to tour with his bandy, Fozzy. Their latest single, "Judas," just topped the iTunes Metal charts.

- On Twitter, Matt Hardy was asked who he thought the best tag teams were so far in 2017 and he responded with not just Jeff and himself, but The Young Bucks, as well. Hardy then said he would love to see them join The Hardys in the WWE.

The Hardys & The #BucksOfYouth are appropriate selections. I would LOVE to see The Bucks join us in #GreatGame. They are special. https://t.co/W4ZFMnfyLB — The VESSEL of MMH (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 3, 2017

- Via his Instagram, Jericho used a fan's "Thank You" photo and responded:

"No....thanks to all of you! You are my buddies, my pals; you are the #FRIENDSOFJERICHO...Cheer me on maaan! #seeyouagain #GOAT"

No....thanks to all of you! You are my buddies, my pals; you are the #FRIENDSOFJERICHO...Cheer me on maaan! #seeyouagain #GOAT A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on May 2, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.