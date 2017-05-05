Source: PWInsider
It was noted during yesterday's WWE earnings call that they are planning on doing the 32-competitor women's tournament in the 3rd quarter of this year.
Talents for the tournament are already going through the standard background checks and tests that come with a WWE deal.
Officials are looking at holding the finals during a live WWE Network special on Tuesday, August 29th.
