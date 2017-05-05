- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week with new RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss promoting WWE Payback.

- TeamRock.com recently spoke with Aleister Black about the top 8 bands to watch at the Download Festival in June, which will feature WWE NXT matches like last year. Black commented on Slayer and Aerosmith performing:

"You're not going to get any more chances to see them. Aerosmith have persevered throughout the years, they've always been a great band, and it's just such a cool thing to see them at a festival like Download and I'm so pumped for them."

"You've got to watch Slayer, I can't just name all these bands and not name Slayer. If you're at Download you have to watch Slayer. I've watched them a couple of times now and it's going to happen again."

- Alicia Fox is celebrating 11 years with WWE today. She posted the following on Instagram to mark the milestone:

HAPPY 11th year 'Alicia Fox' there would be no Fox without YOU!! THANK YOU #wweuniverse, my colleagues, my struggles, and breakthroughs. #oldschool #littlefox #thankful #blessed LETS #keepthispartygoing

