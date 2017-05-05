- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week with new RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss promoting WWE Payback.
"You're not going to get any more chances to see them. Aerosmith have persevered throughout the years, they've always been a great band, and it's just such a cool thing to see them at a festival like Download and I'm so pumped for them."
"You've got to watch Slayer, I can't just name all these bands and not name Slayer. If you're at Download you have to watch Slayer. I've watched them a couple of times now and it's going to happen again."
- Alicia Fox is celebrating 11 years with WWE today. She posted the following on Instagram to mark the milestone:
HAPPY 11th year 'Alicia Fox' there would be no Fox without YOU!! THANK YOU #wweuniverse, my colleagues, my struggles, and breakthroughs. #oldschool #littlefox #thankful #blessed LETS #keepthispartygoing
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.