- WWE posted this video with Scott Dawson giving an update on his partner Dash Wilder, who is out of action with a broken jaw. Dawson says today marks 2 weeks since Dash has had his jaw wired shut and he still has 4 more weeks to go. Dash wanted Dawson to remind everyone that The Revival isn't here to win any popularity contest, they're here to make as much money as possible because they have families to feed. Dawson says in 6 weeks, The Revival is coming for whoever the RAW Tag Team Champions are.

- WWE Hall of Famer "Cowboy" Bill Watts turns 78 years old today.

- Fans will be able to get a burger and hot dog cooked by Cody Rhodes at the "Rhodes BBQ & Tailgate" event in Barnesville, GA on Saturday, May 13th. The event is being put on by the Bullet Proof Dojo wrestling school, owned by Luke Gallows. Details are at the link below:

Barnesville, GA 4:30-5:30 V.I.P TICKET...

?? Cody Rhodes' cooked burger/hotdog

?? Free Drink

?? Personalized Autographhttps://t.co/wrKoyRF4ng pic.twitter.com/s1e8DFFcAd — Bullet Proof Dojo (@bulletproofdojo) April 27, 2017

