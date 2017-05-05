Source: Nick's Strength And Power

Former WCW and WWE Star Scott Steiner recently did an interview with Nick's Strength And Power. You can check out the highlights below:

"Not as much as I used to, I still look at the magazines and stuff. Back in the day with Ronnie Coleman, there's a fairly famous photo with me doing the bicep pose with him. I also did a pose with Arnold at the Arnold Classic one year in Columbus, Ohio. I did but not as much."

Has he been to the Arnold Classic lately:

"I haven't in a while, I've been way too busy. That was a pretty cool event."

On the WWE:

"F*ck the WWE."

Why he feels that way:

"Who's in charge and who runs it. There ain't two bigger d*uchebags than Triple H and Stephanie."

If he watched Wrestlemania 33:

"Hell no. Let me ask you something? Why did Triple H make that statue of Ric Flair? So where is it now? Where do you think it's at? There's no Hall Of Fame. You got the address to the Hall Of Fame? Where's it at? Where's your guess? Exactly! (Triple H's house). And they better not make one of Macho Man. She (Stephanie) made one? Oh, that's definitely in Triple H's house then (laughs)."

Has he ever measured his biceps:

"I never measured them, I never checked my weight, I just lifted to get big. I just lifted heavy and if I looked good then that's good with me."

Had he ever considered doing body building when he was younger:

"No, I wrestled in College. Right after College, I got right into professional wrestling so - I was always a big fan of Arnold, Ferrigno, the guys back in the day. After College I never really knew what I wanted to do, so that's why I got into professional wrestling."

