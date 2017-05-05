The Hardys tried to get Impact Wrestling's Jeremy Borash to come to WWE with them earlier this year but that obviously did not work out, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Borash played a big part in the creative of the "Broken Hardys" characters. However, with his role as lead Impact announcer and some of the other projects he's involved in outside of Impact, he felt it would be better to stay where he was at.

On a related note, below is video of the RAW Tag Team Champions in Bologna, Italy after night two of the current international tour:

