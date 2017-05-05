Thanks to Michael Donati for the following WWE live event results from Thursday's show in Bologna, Italy:

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Austin Aries. Slow at times but a good match. Neville won by submission with the Rings of Saturn

* Rhyno, Heath Slater, Goldust and R-Truth defeated Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, Curt Hawkins and Titus O'Neil. Nothing special here but some light comedy. Rhyno hit a Gore on Bo for the win

* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman in a Tables Match. This was not announced as a Tables Match but Reigns speared Braun through a table and the match ended. It started as Braun demanding a match after fans chanted "thank you" for what he did to Roman at Payback

* Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Emma, Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Bayley pinned Emma for the win

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz

* Seth Rollins and Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe in a crazy main event, lots of good spots and crowd energy

