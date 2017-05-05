Thanks to Ben Rose for the following WWE live event results from today's show in Cardiff, Wales:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over American Alpha and The Colons

* Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

* Tyler Breeze, Fandango and Sin Cara defeated Aiden English and The Ascension. After the match, English demanded another match...

* Mojo Rawley squashed Aiden English

* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens retained over Sami Zayn

* Trent Seven, Mark Andrews and WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate defeated Joseph Conners, James Drake and Pete Dunne

* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi retained over Natalya, Carmella, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

* WWE Champion Randy Orton retained over AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal in a Triple Threat

