Thanks to Ben Rose for the following WWE live event results from today's show in Cardiff, Wales:
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over American Alpha and The Colons
* Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan
* Tyler Breeze, Fandango and Sin Cara defeated Aiden English and The Ascension. After the match, English demanded another match...
* Mojo Rawley squashed Aiden English
* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens retained over Sami Zayn
* Trent Seven, Mark Andrews and WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate defeated Joseph Conners, James Drake and Pete Dunne
* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi retained over Natalya, Carmella, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair
* WWE Champion Randy Orton retained over AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal in a Triple Threat
