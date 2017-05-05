- Above is behind-the-scenes video from Nikki Bella's recent Life & Style magazine photo shoot, which took place inside the home she shares with fiance John Cena.
- The WWE UK competitors are working SmackDown live events on the current international tour. Thursday's show in Glasgow saw WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate, Wolfgang and Trent Seven defeat Pete Dunne, Joseph Conners and Tyson T-Bone. Tonight's show in Cardiff saw Bate, Seven and Mark Andrews defeat Conners, Dunne and James Drake in what many called the match of the night. Below are some photos:
@Tyler_Bate @WolfgangYoung @trentseven thank u 4 coming 2 #WWEGlasgow u guys nailed it & Wolfgang I know it get 4 u 2 come home pic.twitter.com/aBoh3Jnph8— LK17 (@EquestriaGirl29) May 5, 2017
Unsurprisingly, the match of the night involved the British guys. @trentseven, @Tyler_Bate, @MandrewsJunior and @PeteDunneYxB. #WWECardiff pic.twitter.com/St17VdL83n— Richard (@Eriatha) May 5, 2017
