- It appears RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is setting off Amazon Echo systems belonging to WWE fans. As seen in this video above from Cathy Kelley, Bliss' name triggers the device as it answers to the "Alexa" name as well.

- The final rating for this week's WWE SmackDown was a 1.62, down from last week's 1.72 rating. As noted, this week's show drew 2.300 million viewers, down from last week's 2.493 million viewers.

- WWE posted this video of Big Cass visiting the Colosseum in Rome earlier this week:

