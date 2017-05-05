- It appears RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is setting off Amazon Echo systems belonging to WWE fans. As seen in this video above from Cathy Kelley, Bliss' name triggers the device as it answers to the "Alexa" name as well.
- WWE posted this video of Big Cass visiting the Colosseum in Rome earlier this week:
#WrestleMania in the Roman Colosseum? Gladiator @BigCassWWE is ready for the challenge! #WWERome pic.twitter.com/omgnPxhl4r— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2017
