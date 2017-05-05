- We noted earlier in the week how Bayley and Cesaro visited the Ducati Museum & Factory in Italy while on tour with WWE. Above is video of Bayley, Cesaro and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose at the facility.

- As noted, WWE's "Bring It To The Table" will now be a monthly series on the WWE Network . The episode that airs this coming Monday after RAW will discuss the recent "House of Horrors" match and more. Below is the official synopsis:

"Corey Graves, JBL and Peter Rosenberg discuss, debate and dissect the controversies and concerns of the WWE Universe."

- John Cena worked out at the Georgia Tech facilities this week while filming projects near the school. He tweeted the following video and thanked former Yellow Jacket. Cena wrote, "Thanks @WWERomanReigns for lending me the ol' #yard @GTAthletics no worries #bigdog I kept it #clean @Tapout @WWE"

