- We noted earlier in the week how Bayley and Cesaro visited the Ducati Museum & Factory in Italy while on tour with WWE. Above is video of Bayley, Cesaro and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose at the facility.
"Corey Graves, JBL and Peter Rosenberg discuss, debate and dissect the controversies and concerns of the WWE Universe."
- John Cena worked out at the Georgia Tech facilities this week while filming projects near the school. He tweeted the following video and thanked former Yellow Jacket. Cena wrote, "Thanks @WWERomanReigns for lending me the ol' #yard @GTAthletics no worries #bigdog I kept it #clean @Tapout @WWE"
