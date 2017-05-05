Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Gainesville, Florida:

* Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated The Ealy Brothers

* Cezar Bononi defeated Demitrius Bronson

* Lana defeated Sarah Bridges. Once again Lana had Mary Kate in her corner. The former Andrea/Rosie Lottalove actually introduced Lana before the match with a decent Russian accent. Lana looked great again and won with her version of the fisherman's spinebuster

* Sawyer Fulton defeated Brennan Williams. Fulton did run-ins last week for his first appearances since getting injured but this was his first match. He seems hungry and intense

* Gran Metalik defeated Drew Gulak. Gulak kept with the "No Fly Zone" storyline from 205 Live but Metalik took it to the mat. Awesome match

* Liv Morgan defeated Kimberly Frankele

* Buddy Murphy defeated Steve Cutler

* Roderick Strong, Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic defeated Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain. SAnitY truly has a presence but something feels like it's missing with them. Great match, Strong was the star

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.