WWE Backlash is right around the corner (see what the card looks like so far here) and one of the bigger matches will be between U.S. Champion Kevin Owens and AJ Styles. With Owens successfully getting past Chris Jericho, Styles was able to defeat Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin to become the number one contender last month.

The question is simply, who will win: Kevin Owens or AJ Styles?

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the winner, top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.