- Above is WWE's latest Top 10, featuring "Stolen Superstar possessions." The video includes John Cena taking off with Eddie Guerrero's lowrider, Repo Man running away with Randy Savage's hat, and Jinder Mahal riding off with Randy Orton's WWE Championship, among others.

AJ Styles will be appearing at Selfridges 400 Oxford Street, London at 11:00am on Tuesday, May 9. Wristbands will be available to collect from the store and are first come, first served.

- WWE is currently touring overseas and Superstars have been taking a bunch of photos, including Sasha Banks catching the "It Couple" during her travels:

Obviously, the people behind her were not Miz and Maryse, but Miz responded soon after:

The #ItCouple loves all of our fans but if u want a selfie w/ us don't try and sneak one like @SashaBanksWWE be a boss and just ask. pic.twitter.com/lQR0PmQzn6 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) May 6, 2017

