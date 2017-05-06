- Above is WWE's latest Top 10, featuring "Stolen Superstar possessions." The video includes John Cena taking off with Eddie Guerrero's lowrider, Repo Man running away with Randy Savage's hat, and Jinder Mahal riding off with Randy Orton's WWE Championship, among others.
- WWE is currently touring overseas and Superstars have been taking a bunch of photos, including Sasha Banks catching the "It Couple" during her travels:
Me with the #Itcouple @mikethemiz @MaryseMizanin #WWEUKTour pic.twitter.com/0CjxLsZTJ4— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 5, 2017
Obviously, the people behind her were not Miz and Maryse, but Miz responded soon after:
The #ItCouple loves all of our fans but if u want a selfie w/ us don't try and sneak one like @SashaBanksWWE be a boss and just ask. pic.twitter.com/lQR0PmQzn6— The Miz (@mikethemiz) May 6, 2017
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.