- Above and below are NJPW's On the Road series featuring Bad Luck Fale. The videos were filmed leading up to his match against Okada earlier this week week at Wrestling Dontaku. He spoke about his life growing up, his ring presence, working for NJPW, and wanting to become the IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

- As noted, Kenny Omega and IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada will have a rematch at Dominion on June 11. Another major rematch has been announced between IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito and Hiroshi Tanahashi. Naito defeated Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 11 earlier this year, but Tanahashi (who does not appreciate how Naito treats the title) challenged Naito once again.

- With the G1 Special in Long Beach, California selling out is under two hours, NJPW has announced they will be opening additional seats at the venue. Tickets will go on sale on Monday May 8, 2017 at 10pm EST for both shows (July 1 and 2), through Ticketmaster.

