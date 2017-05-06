- Above, Nikki Bella answers fan questions. Many were surrounding the wedding and if John Cena wrestled with the ring in his pocket (Nikki didn't know). Another fan asked if because of her neck fusion surgery, if she sets off metal detectors. Nikki said she also has a metal rod in her shin and that used to set them off all the time, but don't any longer. Finally, Nikki was asked how did she feel in real life when she had to turn on Brie in WWE:

"I felt terrible. I was so sad, it was literally gave me nightmares at night, every week, because Brie gives the perfect 'sad face.' It was really hard on me, but I do like playing the villain."

- While WWE is currently touring Europe, they have already announced on their site when they would be returning to Italy. They will be coming back to Milan (11/10), Padova (11/11), and Florence (11/12).

- At a recent live event, in the main event Seth Rollins and Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe. Afterwards, the former rivals gave the crowd a "Too Sweet." The two battled for the Universal Championship at last year's SummerSlam, although Balor won the match, he had to relinquish the title and was out of action for months due to a shoulder injury.

2sweet #wwerome @wwerollins A post shared by Finn Bálor (@finnbalor) on May 5, 2017 at 5:27am PDT

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors.