Since leaving Impact Wrestling, Reby Hardy has used Twitter a number of times to talk about her displeasure with her former employer. Reby's latest tweet from earlier today looks to infer that Impact Wrestling might be coming after her:

TNA:

Cut everyone's pay & lay off a bunch of people



ALSO TNA:

Let's spend $ to go after a woman who's 8mo. pregnant & no longer works here — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 6, 2017

It should also be noted, late last night a fan asked if they could still purchase the "F--k That Owl" shirt and Reby responded:

no longer available but after today, I might have to bring them back https://t.co/LHDKwI8sfv — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 6, 2017

