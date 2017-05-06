Since leaving Impact Wrestling, Reby Hardy has used Twitter a number of times to talk about her displeasure with her former employer. Reby's latest tweet from earlier today looks to infer that Impact Wrestling might be coming after her:


Reby Hardy Denies Reports Of WWE Buying Matt Hardy's 'Broken' Gimmick, Comments On Him Not Using It
See Also
Reby Hardy Denies Reports Of WWE Buying Matt Hardy's 'Broken' Gimmick, Comments On Him Not Using It

It should also be noted, late last night a fan asked if they could still purchase the "F--k That Owl" shirt and Reby responded:


Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles