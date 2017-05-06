- Above, Cathy Kelley looked at how different WWE Superstars' faces would change using the Face App. She uses the app with The Miz, Nikki Bella, Enzo Amore, The Rock, Goldberg, and even herself.

- As noted, one of the best woman wrestlers in the world, Kairi Hojo was signed in March to a three-year contract with the WWE. The move has been kept relatively quiet, until now, according to F4WOnline , she will reporting to the WWE Performance Center shortly, after announcing today (during one of their shows) that she will be leaving Stardom.

- Recently highlighted NXT Star, Bianca Blair, worked a matched against Ruby Riot and whipped her incredibly long pony tail to stun Ruby. The creative maneuver got a big pop from the crowd and she received a "Holy S--t!" chant soon after. Blair was most recently in the Number One Contender Battle Royal on this week's episode of NXT.

