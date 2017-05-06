- Above is the full match between The Hardys and Cade and Murdoch from Backlash in 2007. The Hardys were able to retain their titles after Jeff hit a swanton bomb and Matt ran in for the pin.
Tomorrow, @WWE is celebrating #FCBD17 with a #FCBDWWE giveaway! Find your local comic shop here and join the fun: https://t.co/CK4YDzwQc6 pic.twitter.com/fWpV3gEiw5— WWE Publishing (@WWEpublishing) May 5, 2017
- Triple H tweeted out photos of last minute preparations for today's United Kingdom Championship Live event in Norwich, England. You'll notice the seats look to be lawn chairs, which was called out on Twitter. Triple H responded:
Last preparations for the #UKChampionship show LIVE tonight in #WWENorwich.— Triple H (@TripleH) May 6, 2017
Feels like the beginning of @WWENXT at @FullSail... pic.twitter.com/DFY6QUnaBx
Not about the type of chairs...It's about the fans in the seats and the action in the ring. https://t.co/h6GhCiOgdA— Triple H (@TripleH) May 6, 2017
