- Above is the full match between The Hardys and Cade and Murdoch from Backlash in 2007. The Hardys were able to retain their titles after Jeff hit a swanton bomb and Matt ran in for the pin.

WWE Publishing is doing a giveaway to the first 200 people who post a photo of themselves at a "Free Comic Book Day" event (May 7) on their social media and also use using hashtag #FCBDWWE. The first 200 will receive a digital copy of the first WWE comic book from Boom! Studios.

- Triple H tweeted out photos of last minute preparations for today's United Kingdom Championship Live event in Norwich, England. You'll notice the seats look to be lawn chairs, which was called out on Twitter. Triple H responded:

Not about the type of chairs...It's about the fans in the seats and the action in the ring. https://t.co/h6GhCiOgdA — Triple H (@TripleH) May 6, 2017

