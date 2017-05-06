Source: Huffington Post

Melina Perez spoke to Huffington Post on a number of pro wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"I talk to people now, and they thought I was so confident. I was doing all this awesome stuff onstage, and they didn't realize I was going through so much loneliness and hurt backstage. It was like high school."

How much her character affected her real life:

"I'm proud of that character, then and now, because it was just a character – and she was great at being a b---h – but when it came to my personal life, it felt like everyone around me thought that's who I was. I just felt so invisible."

Melina Perez also discussed getting back into pro wrestling and finding support from the LGBTQ community. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

