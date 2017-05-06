- Above, Batista (and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast) answered a few "Would you rather" questions. One of the questions was "Would you rather wear tights or a 12-foot-long cape for the rest of your life?" Batista answered:

"The cape, I'm hoping that I could wrap around - I like scarfs - just try to 'cool it up.' Tights are just- just not good, ya know, all the little kids would just be traumatized."

- According to F4WOnline's Daily Update, Ember Moon is no longer being advertised for the upcoming NXT Women's Championship Fatal 4-Way Match at NXT TakeOver: Chicago. The match is now said to be Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Ruby Riot. At the last NXT Tapings, during the Number One Contender Battle Royal Match, Ember was sent out of the ring to the floor, her arm was outstretched as she landed and hit the guardrail awkwardly, causing a shoulder injury. While WWE hasn't officially announced an injury or her exit from the match, she was seen last week in a sling:

- On Twitter, three years ago, Johnny Gargano made a secret goal with himself, which it looks like he achieved. Gargano will be teaming up with Tommaso Ciampa to face the NXT Tag Team Champions, The Authors of Pain, in a ladder match at NXT TakeOver: Chicago.

3 years later..



Work hard.

Be a good dude.

Stay true to yourself.

Always dream big.



Some pretty cool stuff will happen.



? pic.twitter.com/qslSess9Mw — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) May 5, 2017

