Source: TV Insider
DDP spoke with TV Insider on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:
"When I finally got done doing this speech, it was the same effect that I had when I was handed the World Title by Randy Savage. It's a huge deal. Ricky Steamboat grabbed me and gave me a big hug. He followed that up with, 'Welcome to the club, bro.' This is a very unique group of people. There are thousands and thousands of wrestlers—as of today there are 153 or so that went in [to the Hall of Fame]. So to be able to have this ring means everything. Eric Bischoff called it my holy grail. He would be right. I always felt it would come. I never just want something to happen. I want something to happen when it's supposed to happen."
Last six years working with WWE:
"I've been hosting Best of Nitro DVDs and doing Old School episodes of Raw. Then I inducted Jake [Roberts] into the Hall of Fame, I was a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble and then WrestleMania and throwing Shaq over the top last year. I hit the Diamond Cutter at 60. For them to do that, and put me in the Hall of Fame, this has been an unbelievable year and a great birthday present."
DDP also discussed his Diamond Dallas Page: Positively Living DVD. You can read the full interview by clicking here.
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.