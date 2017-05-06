- Above, Brie Bella talked about having to stay at the hospital overnight as they needed to monitor the baby's breathing throughout the night. Brie said everything looks to be okay though and that the baby is now five days late.

- While WWE tours Europe they stopped in Glasgow, Scotland on Thursday night. A train station there had a special message up for those going to the WWE Live Event:

"WWE live at the Hydro. Be alert for a RKO outta nowhere. Look after yourself & Sister Abigail in the station."

