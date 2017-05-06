- Above, Raw Interviewer, Mike Rome, joined Xavier Woods to play some Super Double Dragon. Rome also talked about his love for Power Rangers and the Nintendo Switch.

WWE looked at the 20 Strongest Superstars ever . The group includes: Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, Big E, Andre the Giant, John Cena, Mark Henry, Scott Steiner, and others.

- Goldberg finished up his most recent run with the WWE by losing the Universal Title to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. Goldberg cut a promo after Raw ended the next night to say farewell, but did not completely rule out another run in the future with the company. Also, it looks like Goldberg's son has gotten bit by the wrestling bug.

God help me.... after dinner my son asked if he could choke slam his mom. — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) May 5, 2017

