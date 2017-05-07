- This Saturday night, Stipe Miocic defends his heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 211 vs. Junior dos Santos. But before that, check out Miocic's first title defense.

Last year, Miocic successfully bested former Strikeforce champion Alistair Overeem to retain his title. This Saturday's fight takes place from the American Airlines Center in Dallas and airs on pay-per-view.

- UFC president Dana White revealed following the Canelo Alvarez-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight Saturday night that plans were in place for Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather this September. That date, though, is no longer available after boxing officials announced Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin for September 16.

"We just lost our date to 'Canelo' and 'GGG,' but good, that's a good fight," White said (thanks to MMAjunkie for the quotes). "I'll be at that one, too.

"Floyd wants this fight, and we want to try and make it, so we'll see what happens," White said. "Listen, Floyd is one of the best ever in the history of the game, and Conor is one of the best ever in the history of our game, so people want to see it, and I'm always into making fights that people want to see."

An actual agreement between McGregor and Mayweather has yet to be announced, but with this news from White, it would appear the fight is more and more possible.

- Conor McGregor welcomed the birth of his first child this past weekend, clearing the reigning UFC lightweight champion to get back to work. After his win over Nate Diaz, McGregor stated he would take extra time off following the announcement that his girlfriend, Dee Devlin, was pregnant.





Dee and Junior are doing great everyone! Thank you for all the kind words, I am one proud and blessed Daddy ?? pic.twitter.com/3JqMpLvs9d — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 7, 2017

