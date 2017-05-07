- Above is WWE's latest Fury video featuring "19 times Sister Abigail spelled the end." The video includes Bray Wyatt performing the move on John Cena, Luke Harper, Sheamus, Daniel Bryan, Dean Ambrose, and Kofi Kingston, among others.
- Kevin Owens is celebrating his first pro wrestling match, which happened 17 years ago today. The U.S. Champion took to Twitter and mentioned that he's "just getting started." Owens will take on AJ Styles at Backlash on May 21.
Had my 1st wrestling match 17 years ago today. All in all, I think I did pretty good with this career...and I'm really just getting started.— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) May 7, 2017
