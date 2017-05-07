- Above is WWE's latest Fury video featuring "19 times Sister Abigail spelled the end." The video includes Bray Wyatt performing the move on John Cena, Luke Harper, Sheamus, Daniel Bryan, Dean Ambrose, and Kofi Kingston, among others.

Titus O'Neil is being sued by a photographer (Donald Anderson) after a prank on WWE's Swerved went wrong in 2015. It was an electric shock prank that O'Neil was a target of and after getting zapped, he kicked the camera out of Anderson's hand. Anderson says he had major damage to his hand, fingers, and wrist and is looking to get more than $1.2 million in damages.

- Kevin Owens is celebrating his first pro wrestling match, which happened 17 years ago today. The U.S. Champion took to Twitter and mentioned that he's "just getting started." Owens will take on AJ Styles at Backlash on May 21.

Had my 1st wrestling match 17 years ago today. All in all, I think I did pretty good with this career...and I'm really just getting started. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) May 7, 2017

