- Above is the latest Canvas 2 Cavas featuring The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. It looks like next week's subject will be Jim Ross.

- Today, WWE U.S. Champion Kevin Owens turns 33, Hercules would have turned 61, and Owen Hart would have turned 52. Natalya posted a picture of Owen on her Twitter:


The Undertaker Undergoing Surgery In New York? (Photo)
- Yesterday, WWE stopped in Valencia on their tour of Europe and had their show in an outdoor venue. Here's what Shinsuke Nakamura's entrance looked like at the show:


