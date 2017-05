- Nikki Bella traveled with her stylist, Eileen, to Trinidad and Tobago to make an appearance at the DeciBel Festival. The festival focuses on the entertainment industry, bringing in all kinds of different talent, including actors and choreographers.

- As he finished up his NXT dates, Tye Dillinger did his own "Perfect 10" version of The Rock's "People's Elbow." Dillinger was called up to SmackDown in early April and his latest appearance involved a quick win over Aiden English.

- WWE posted this week's "25 best Instagram photos of the week." The group included: Maryse, Daniel Bryan, Emma, and Sasha Banks and many more.

My proud face when i get the jeep all muddy after my hubby just washed it!!!!! ?????? #oups #stagecoach A post shared by Maryse Mizanin (@marysemizanin) on Apr 29, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

Last beet of the year! #BeetTheSystem #GrapplingGardener #gardening #wwe A post shared by Bryan Danielson (@bryanldanielson) on Apr 30, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

Absolutely loved sight seeing in Rome! It's been on the top of my bucket list for years now and it didn't disappoint! Also my first time wrestling in Italy, so special! ?? Next stop for tonight's show - Bologna, Italy! A post shared by Emma - WWE Superstar (@tenilledashwood) on May 4, 2017 at 5:10am PDT

?? @chalklineofficial thanks Mom A post shared by Sasha Banks (@sashabankswwe) on Apr 29, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

