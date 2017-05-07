- Nikki Bella traveled with her stylist, Eileen, to Trinidad and Tobago to make an appearance at the DeciBel Festival. The festival focuses on the entertainment industry, bringing in all kinds of different talent, including actors and choreographers.

- As he finished up his NXT dates, Tye Dillinger did his own "Perfect 10" version of The Rock's "People's Elbow." Dillinger was called up to SmackDown in early April and his latest appearance involved a quick win over Aiden English.


Tye Dillinger On 'Breaking The Glass Ceiling,' Wrestling AJ Styles, 'Ten' Chants
- WWE posted this week's "25 best Instagram photos of the week." The group included: Maryse, Daniel Bryan, Emma, and Sasha Banks and many more.

My proud face when i get the jeep all muddy after my hubby just washed it!!!!! ?????? #oups #stagecoach

A post shared by Maryse Mizanin (@marysemizanin) on


Last beet of the year! #BeetTheSystem #GrapplingGardener #gardening #wwe

A post shared by Bryan Danielson (@bryanldanielson) on



?? @chalklineofficial thanks Mom

A post shared by Sasha Banks (@sashabankswwe) on


