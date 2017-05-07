At today's WWE live event in Liverpool, England, Emma was unable to continue wrestling after sustaining an injury to her shoulder.
While taking the double knee drop from Sasha on the turnbuckle, Emma took a bad landing on her right shoulder. The referee then threw up the "X" signal, causing the match to stop.
Emma was then tended to by a ringside physician before being assisted to the backstage area by the referee.
Looks like Emma just sustained a shoulder injury at #WWELiverpool. Landed badly in the corner. Had to be helped away. Hopefully she is ok. pic.twitter.com/s7jpe5lsxP— ????y? ????? (@BeansOnToastUK) May 7, 2017
Referee threw up the X for @EmmaWWE at #WWELiverpool?? pls pic.twitter.com/ox0hJ4p5IK— Connor (@Connor19O3) May 7, 2017
