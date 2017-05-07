AJ Styles spoke with Inside the Ropes before a WWE Live Event in Glasgow and was asked about who he'd like to face on Raw down the road and rumors surrounding the Superstar Shakeup. You can hear his comments in the video above.

"As far as the Shakeup goes, I had no idea what was going on, I heard rumors as well, and I'm glad that they were wrong. Because, I hate when people know what's going on in our business, it should be our business to surprise you, not your business for someone else to read on the internet. That actually, upsets me that some people know - whoever it is - in the office of WWE, can't keep their mouth shut. But it's fun for you guys to speculate and why 'they need to be on Raw' or 'they need to be on SmackDown.' That's fun. And to guess, and then to not know- because WWE didn't know until the last minute who was going where and I have no problem with that, because they [WWE] don't know, neither does the internet. I think it [had] some surprises and that is a good thing."

Who he would like to face on Raw, that he hasn't yet:

"There's a lot of guys, I mean I haven't been in the ring with Seth Rollins. WWE hasn't seen Samoa Joe and AJ Styles. Finn Balor."

