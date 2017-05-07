Over the weekend, WWE produced two United Kingdom Championship shows that will be airing later in May on the WWE Network. At today's event, the winner of Pete Dunne and Trent Seven would take on Tyler Bate for his UK Championship at NXT TakeOver: Chicago on May 20.

WWE tweeted out the winner of the match was Pete Dunne and he will be facing Bate for the title.

Here is the updated NXT TakeOver: Chicago card:

* Bobby Roode (c) vs. Hideo Itami (NXT Championship)

* Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon vs. Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross - (NXT Women's Championship - Although, F4WOnline is reporting Ember Moon was pulled from advertising)

* Authors of Pain (c) vs. DIY (NXT Tag Team Championship Ladder Match)

* Tyler Bate (c) vs. Pete Dunne (WWE UK Championship)

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.